Coroner identifies Decatur man killed by hit-and-run driver

DECATUR — Authorities have identified the Decatur man found dead Thursday morning in an apparent hit-and-run along U.S .36 near Salem School Road in Long Creek.

Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said preliminary result of an autopsy showed Norman D. Nicholas, 59, died from multiple blunt injuries due to being struck by a vehicle.

Day said a passer-by alerted authorities to a subject lying in the grass just off the highway. Day said Macon County sheriff's deputies and EMS responded to the scene.

According to an Illinois State Police news release, the Macon County Sheriff's Department requested its assistance around 7 a.m. Thursday. The roadway was subsequently closed for about five hours as the scene was processed.

Day said Nicholas was declared dead at 9:14 a.m.

The State Police are leading the investigation. Those with information on the incident are asked to contact the Illinois State Police at 217-867-2050 or email ISP.Zone.5.Investigations@Illinois.gov.

