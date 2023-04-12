DECATUR — The man who died from injuries he suffered in the rail yard of the Archer Daniels Midland Co. bioproducts complex has been identified as Robert L. Dautel Jr. of Morrisonville.

The 66-year-old man died Tuesday morning after being found in full arrest by co-workers in Decatur.

According to Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day, Dautel was operating a locomotive in the complex at 4666 E. Fairies Parkway.

“The locomotive apparently struck rail cars and the locomotive operator was found to be in full arrest by co-workers,” Day said in a news release.

Dautel was transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital by ambulance where he died at 11:36 a.m.

An autopsy on Wednesday in Springfield found Dautel died from blunt force injury of the chest "due to injuries sustained in this locomotive vs. parked rail cars collision," Day stated.

Dautel was the operator of the locomotive.

"We are deeply saddened that our colleague Robert Dautel passed away yesterday afternoon. Robert was a valued colleague who served in various roles for more than 22 years at ADM," company spokesman Dane Lisser said in a statement.

"We are in the process of conducting an investigation to better understand what happened. Our thoughts and prayers are with Robert’s family and friends."

An inquest is pending.

