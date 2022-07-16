Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Decatur crash

A 33-year-old Decatur man was killed in a motorcycle-vehicle crash at Mound Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to Macon County Coroner Michael Day.

The man, identified as Timothy Hart, was pronounced dead at 7:31 p.m. in the Decatur Memorial Hospital emergency room.

Decatur police were detailed to the scene at 6:48 p.m. Friday, Day said. He described the circumstances of crash as follows: Hart was operating a 2020 Yamaha motorcycle, traveling north on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, when it collided with a 2015 Toyota Camry that was traveling south and was in the left turn lane approaching Mound Road.

With a yellow traffic signal, the Camry began to turn east on Mound Road, while the motorcycle, also with a yellow traffic signal, struck the car, Day said.

The crash is under investigation by the Decatur Police Department's Fatal Accident Investigation Team.

Lt. Jon Quehl of the Decatur police said the driver of the Camry was a 64-year-old Decatur man who was taken to a hospital for treatment. There is no evidence that he was under the evidence of alcohol, Quehl said.

Hart did not have a motorcycle endorsement on his driver's license and was not wearing a helmet, Quehl said.

Routine toxicology testing is underway, and an inquest is pending, the coroner said.