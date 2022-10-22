 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story breaking

Coroner names man who died in Stonington train crash Friday

One person was killed in a train crash in Stonington

STONINGTON — The Christian County Coroner's Office has released the name of the man who died following a train crash in Stonington on Friday. 

Christian County Coroner Amy Calvert Winans identified the man as 69-year-old Stephen J. Jordan of Moweaqua. He had previously been identified as an employee of Legacy Grain Cooperative. 
 
According to the coroner's release, the preliminary results of an autopsy conducted early Saturday indicate that Jordan died of "multiple traumatic injuries" relating to the train crash. 

The crash, which occurred at approximately 12:21 p.m. Friday, involved one locomotive and four empty train cars. 

fatal train crash

Crews work the scene Friday of a fatal train crash at the Legacy Grain facility in Stonington.
In a statement released Friday afternoon, Legacy Grain Cooperative said its other locations in Blue Mound, Moweaqua and Sharpsburg would remain closed pending a decision from its board of directors. 
Watch now: Legacy Grain employee dies in Stonington train crash

"It is with profound regret that Legacy Grain must share that one of our employees has been involved in a fatal accident at our Stonington facility," the statement read. "We have closed all locations as we attend to this tragedy. Right now, our top priority is to support the employee's family, as well as our coworkers, during this difficult time."

The investigation into Friday's incident is ongoing and being conducted by the Stonington Police Department, Christian County Sheriff’s Office, Norfolk Southern Police and the Christian County Coroner’s office.   
 

Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11. 

