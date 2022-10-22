Coroner names man who died in Stonington train crash Friday

STONINGTON — The Christian County Coroner's Office has released the name of the man who died following a train crash in Stonington on Friday.
The crash, which occurred at approximately 12:21 p.m. Friday, involved one locomotive and four empty train cars.
"It is with profound regret that Legacy Grain must share that one of our employees has been involved in a fatal accident at our Stonington facility," the statement read. "We have closed all locations as we attend to this tragedy. Right now, our top priority is to support the employee's family, as well as our coworkers, during this difficult time."
