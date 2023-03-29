DECATUR — Combustible materials stored too close to a furnace caused a structure fire that took more than an hour to control, according to the Decatur Fire Department.
In a statement, the department said crews were dispatched at 3:33 p.m. Wednesday to a residence in the 2300 block of East Locust Street. Arriving five minutes later, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames that were visible through a window.
No occupants were inside at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported, the department said.
The fire department's statement described multiple teams working together at the scene:
Firefighters with the first arriving engine forced open the back door and advanced a hose line.
Those with the second engine completed the connection to a water supply and searched for occupants.
Firefighters with the third engine helped with controlling gas and electrical meters.
A ladder company used ground ladders to ventilate the roof and a ventilation fan to clear smoke and hot gases.