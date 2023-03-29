DECATUR — Combustible materials stored too close to a furnace caused a structure fire that took more than an hour to control, according to the Decatur Fire Department.

In a statement, the department said crews were dispatched at 3:33 p.m. Wednesday to a residence in the 2300 block of East Locust Street. Arriving five minutes later, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames that were visible through a window.

No occupants were inside at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported, the department said.

The fire department's statement described multiple teams working together at the scene:

Firefighters with the first arriving engine forced open the back door and advanced a hose line.

Those with the second engine completed the connection to a water supply and searched for occupants.

Firefighters with the third engine helped with controlling gas and electrical meters.

A ladder company used ground ladders to ventilate the roof and a ventilation fan to clear smoke and hot gases.

The fire's control time was recorded at 5:13 p.m.

Battalion Chief Timothy May completed an investigation, determining that the combustible materials stored near a furnace were the source of the ignition.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: A look back at Decatur firefighters through the years 🚨