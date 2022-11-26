Crews respond to fire Saturday morning in Decatur

DECATUR — The
Decatur Fire Department responded to an early-morning blaze on Saturday where they found a home filled with smoke and fire.
According to the
fire department, crews were contacted at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday before they arrived at the home in the 500 block of South Jackson Street.
"The first arriving unit reports heavy smoke from all windows of the structure,"
Battalion Chief Neil Elder stated in the report.
The crew forced entry into the front door, where they found heavy fire and smoke in the family room that had extended beyond the living room area and into the attic, according to the fire department.
"The truck company arrived and conducted roof ventilation to assist interior crews," the report stated. "The fire was quickly brought under control while another engine company searched the residence to confirm that there were no victims in the residence."
The incident is being investigated by the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
No injuries were reported.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: A look back at Decatur firefighters through the years 🚨
1916: Fire department staff.
H&R file photo
1932: Members of the firemen's quartet at No. 6 firehouse are from right to left: Willard Phillips, Frank Screeton, Cliff Harris and Claude Osborne.
1932 fire department chief and captains.
H&R file photo
1961: City of Decatur Fire Department from left to right, fireman Clarence Howard, Battalion Chief Everett J. Riedel and Captain Leo Harding.
H&R file photo
1973: From left, top, Art Alderman, Jim Burg, Bill Sebok, Jim Huhk, Charles Carnock and Bob Sullivan. Bottom, Jerry Taylor, Capt. John Peck, Firechief A.V. "Hap" Hamm, Bob Wolf, Pete Sturgis.
H & R file photo
1951: City firemen, Alpha Hamm and Paul Sebok, demonstrate new equipment fur use against intensely hot fires, such as gasoline truck or airplane fires.
H&R file photo
1939: Carl Koshinski, truckman at No. 1 firehouse, demonstrates new nozzle which will be used for wall and attic fires.
H&R file photo
1936: Firemen from No. 1 station were trying out their new headgear, steel helmets designed to protect the firefighters against injuries from falling timbers and beams.
H&R file photo
1915: No. 4 firehouse captain Park, Quinn Gregg, Malcolm McGlasson and S.J. Crew.
H&R file photo
1932: Firemen quartet from No. 6 firehouse
H&R file photo
1932: Fire department quartet.
H&R file photo
