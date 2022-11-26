Crews respond to fire Saturday morning in Decatur

DECATUR — The Decatur Fire Department responded to an early-morning blaze on Saturday where they found a home filled with smoke and fire.

According to the fire department, crews were contacted at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday before they arrived at the home in the 500 block of South Jackson Street.

"The first arriving unit reports heavy smoke from all windows of the structure," Battalion Chief Neil Elder stated in the report.

The crew forced entry into the front door, where they found heavy fire and smoke in the family room that had extended beyond the living room area and into the attic, according to the fire department.

"The truck company arrived and conducted roof ventilation to assist interior crews," the report stated. "The fire was quickly brought under control while another engine company searched the residence to confirm that there were no victims in the residence."

The incident is being investigated by the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

No injuries were reported.