DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is seeking help from the public in solving a homicide, this week’s crime of the week.

Decatur police officers were dispatched at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Feb. 6 to a residence in the 500 block of South 19th Street.

"Officers arrived at the house and observed a victim in the bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds," Officer Tucker Tool stated in a news release. "The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased."

According to a witness inside the house, four armed individuals, dressed in all black, forced their way inside the house and shot the victim. The individuals then left in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477 (TIPS). Crimestoppers will pay $2,500 or more for information leading to an arrest.

