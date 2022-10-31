 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CRIME OF THE WEEK

Crime of the Week: Decatur police seek help in solving a shooting

DECATUR— The Decatur Police Department is seeking help from the public in solving a shooting, this week’s crime of the week.

The British arm of drone specialists 'heliguy, heliguy Lab' has unveiled a remarkable tactical dog camera that can provide police forces with a hound’s eye view of crime.

Decatur police officers responded to the call at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 25 in the 1500 block of Terrace Drive.

According to the police report, police officers found evidence of a shooting. "Soon after arriving on scene, a victim arrived at a local hospital with life threatening injuries," the report stated. 

More legal problems for man charged with crash involving St. Teresa teacher

Witnesses said they observed a dark colored sedan traveling northbound at a high rate on Woodford Street after the shooting.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477 (TIPS). Crime Stoppers will pay $500 or more for information leading to an arrest.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

