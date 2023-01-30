Crime of the Week: Dog's death sparks call for help from public

DECATUR — Decatur and Macon County Area Crime Stoppers is seeking the public's help solving a cruelty to animals incident, this week's crime of the week.

Macon County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 24 to the intersection of Illiniwick and Sawyer roads near Forsyth.

"Deputies arrived on scene and observed a large breed, brindle colored dog locked inside a crate," Decatur police officer Tucker Tool said in a news release. "The dog was deceased and appeared to have been neglected for a lengthy period of time."

The dog was wearing a collar with multi-colored cartoon bones and a pink buckle.

Anyone with information on the dog is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477 (TIPS). Crime Stoppers will pay $500 or more for information leading to an arrest.

The Decatur and Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation has also donated $500, along with an additional $1,000 donation from the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County, for the arrest of the person or persons responsible for this crime.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information on the person who starved and abandoned the dog.

