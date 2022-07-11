Crop duster crash reported at Decatur Airport

DECATUR — The pilot of a crop duster escaped injuries after the plane he was flying crashed shortly after takeoff at the Decatur Airport, airport director Tim Wright said.
Wright said the aircraft took off shortly after 7 a.m. Monday.
“It experienced some type of issue,” he said. “The pilot ended up making a crash landing into the airport fence.”
The pilot was able to walk away from the plane.
The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified of the incident. An investigator is expected to arrive at the local airport to initiate the investigation.
“They’re working on their protocols and their procedures,” Wright said. “They have been made aware of the situation.”
The plane received some damage, Wright said. “The FAA will be able to give more precise information (on the plane’s condition),” he said.
The airport staff was working Monday to repair the fence.
The incident is an active investigation.
