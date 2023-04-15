DECATUR — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a blaze Friday night that destroyed a house.

The fire department received multiple calls at approximately 11:30 p.m. regarding a vacant house on fire in the 1900 block of North Church Street. The first crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the second floor rear of the house.

"Crews were able to extinguish the majority of the fire on the first floor but could not get to the second floor due to the stairs being burned out," the fire department's report stated. "The truck crew cut a vent hole in the roof and found fire throughout the second floor."

The command officer ordered everyone out of the building at the time. Once the majority of the fire was extinguished, the crews were able to use a ladder to conduct a primary search on the second floor.

The fire caused extensive damage to the building. No occupants were in the house at the time of the fire.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: A look back at Decatur firefighters through the years 🚨