DECATUR — The Decatur Fire Department was called out for a kitchen fire late Saturday morning on North Union Street.

According to a news release from the department, crews responded at 11:06 a.m. to a structure fire at 1314 N. Union St. and arrived on the scene by 11:10 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the front door of the home. They pulled a preconnected hand line for a quick fire attack, the news release said, and were soon assisted by additional crews on a ladder truck to vent the roof and provide more water supply.

The fire was under control by 12:26 p.m., the news release said, and no injuries were reported.

Upon investigation by Battalion Chief Timothy May, the department determined the single adult occupant of the home had been cooking when a fire started on the stovetop and spread to the rest of the kitchen.

The Red Cross is assisting the occupant, the department said.

