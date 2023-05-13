DECATUR — Decatur police have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run that occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 1400 block of North Oakland Avenue and discovered a 60-year-old pedal cyclist in the median, with life-threatening injuries. The male victim was transported to a local hospital.

Officers located a video of the incident that showed the cyclist was riding in the median when a silver Dodge Charger drove onto the median and struck the cyclist from the rear, leaving the scene headed north.

Using evidence at the scene, witness statements and other tools, officers located the suspect vehicle at a residence in Decatur and arrested Darius J. Hodges, 27, of Decatur. He was booked into Macon County jail on charges of leaving the scene of a personal injury crash and several traffic violations.

Members of the Fatal Accident Investigation Team are investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call Decatur police.

