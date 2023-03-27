DECATUR — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a report of a residential structure fire at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday on East Drive.

According to Deputy Fire Chief of Operations Jim Ohl, fire crews found fire from the rear portion of the one-and-half-story brick structure with fire extending to the attic. No residents were home. Smoke detectors had been installed in the house.

Several crews assisted and ventilated the roof as well.

"The fire was brought under control quickly, and extensive overhaul operations were performed to ensure the fire was completely out," Ohl said.

The last crews cleared the scene within two hours.

The fire is being investigated by the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.