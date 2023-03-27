DECATUR — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a report of a residential structure fire at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday on East Drive.
According to Deputy Fire Chief of Operations Jim Ohl, fire crews found fire from the rear portion of the one-and-half-story brick structure with fire extending to the attic. No residents were home. Smoke detectors had been installed in the house.
Several crews assisted and ventilated the roof as well.
"The fire was brought under control quickly, and extensive overhaul operations were performed to ensure the fire was completely out," Ohl said.
The last crews cleared the scene within two hours.
The fire is being investigated by the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.
People are also reading…
Popular videos from the past week you may have missed
Watch a good Samaritan take down an armed suspect in New York City, Notre Dame's fire revealed major surprises hidden in its architecture, and more popular videos from the past week you may have missed.
Thanks to the quick reactions of a good Samaritan, an armed man was stopped. It happened in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan in New York…
As archaeologists in Paris study the construction of Notre Dame following the devastating 2019 fire, new structural discoveries are revealed i…
Seventeen Ukrainian children who were sent to camps in Crimea by Russian officials were reunited with their families in Kyiv. They are among t…
This video was recently captured on the streets of Seoul, South Korea, after a zebra broke free from a zoo. So how does a zebra escape from a …
This is the cute story of the bond between a father and daughter and their passion for gaming.
A snake catcher discovered the skin of a 14-foot reptile after being called by a concerned homeowner in Australia.
A helicopter crew has rescued two people clinging for their lives on the edge of a cliff in California. This footage, shared by CHP Golden Gat…
The Seoul Metropolitan Government (SMG) has unraveled plans to build the world’s largest spokeless Ferris wheel.
Iraq on Monday marks 20 years since the start of the US-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein, but no official celebrations are planned.
Sumo wrestling, brought to Brazil by Japanese immigrants in the early 20th century, is growing fast in the country and women make up around ha…
In Neuzelle, Germany, a beer brewery has developed a beer in powder form, the first of its kind, in order to reduce the heavy carbon footprint…
A Chicago museum in the US has discovered that a replica sword it had on display is actually a real 3,000-year-old weapon.