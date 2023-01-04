Decatur fire crews respond to a Wednesday night fire

DECATUR — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a residential fire late Wednesday night.

According to Battalion Chief Neil Elder, fire crews were dispatched to a home at approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of East Wood Street.

When they arrived, heavy smoke and fire were coming from a window in the single-story home, the report stated. A second unit arrived and forced entry through the front door to access the fire.

"The next engine company performed a primary search for possible victims and reported no victims found," Elder stated in the report. "Other companies assisted by conducting overhaul operations and checking the attic and basement for possible extension."

The fire was contained to the room in which it originated.

The suspicious fire is being investigated the Office of the State Fire Marshal and assisted by Elder and Decatur Police Department.

