DECATUR —
Decatur fire crews responded early Tuesday to an abandoned house on fire.
According to
Battalion Chief Neil Elder, the fire department was called at approximately 4:15 a.m. to a house fire at 712 W. Packard St.
"Engine 1 was the first fire company on scene and reports a large residential structure that is fully involved," the press release stated.
Elder declared a defensive strategy shortly after he arrived. Entry into the abandoned home was denied due to the amount of fire. An aerial water attack was deployed. Other fire companies attacked the fire to bring it under control. The fire crews were on scene for approximately two hours.
The Decatur Fire Department officials and the Decatur Police Department are investigating the incident.
The fire is considered suspicious.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: A look back at Decatur firefighters through the years 🚨
1916: Fire department staff.
H&R file photo
1932: Members of the firemen's quartet at No. 6 firehouse are from right to left: Willard Phillips, Frank Screeton, Cliff Harris and Claude Osborne.
1932 fire department chief and captains.
H&R file photo
1961: City of Decatur Fire Department from left to right, fireman Clarence Howard, Battalion Chief Everett J. Riedel and Captain Leo Harding.
H&R file photo
1973: From left, top, Art Alderman, Jim Burg, Bill Sebok, Jim Huhk, Charles Carnock and Bob Sullivan. Bottom, Jerry Taylor, Capt. John Peck, Firechief A.V. "Hap" Hamm, Bob Wolf, Pete Sturgis.
H & R file photo
1951: City firemen, Alpha Hamm and Paul Sebok, demonstrate new equipment fur use against intensely hot fires, such as gasoline truck or airplane fires.
H&R file photo
1939: Carl Koshinski, truckman at No. 1 firehouse, demonstrates new nozzle which will be used for wall and attic fires.
H&R file photo
1936: Firemen from No. 1 station were trying out their new headgear, steel helmets designed to protect the firefighters against injuries from falling timbers and beams.
H&R file photo
1915: No. 4 firehouse captain Park, Quinn Gregg, Malcolm McGlasson and S.J. Crew.
H&R file photo
1932: Firemen quartet from No. 6 firehouse
H&R file photo
1932: Fire department quartet.
H&R file photo
