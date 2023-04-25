DECATUR — Decatur fire crews responded early Tuesday to an abandoned house on fire.

According to Battalion Chief Neil Elder, the fire department was called at approximately 4:15 a.m. to a house fire at 712 W. Packard St.

"Engine 1 was the first fire company on scene and reports a large residential structure that is fully involved," the press release stated.

Elder declared a defensive strategy shortly after he arrived. Entry into the abandoned home was denied due to the amount of fire. An aerial water attack was deployed. Other fire companies attacked the fire to bring it under control. The fire crews were on scene for approximately two hours.

The Decatur Fire Department officials and the Decatur Police Department are investigating the incident.

The fire is considered suspicious.

