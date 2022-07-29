 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Decatur fire crews respond to an home explosion

  • 0

DECATUR — The Decatur Fire Department responded to an explosion in a basement late Thursday evening.

According the Battalion Chief Timothy May, fire crews arrived at the scene at approximately 10 p.m. Thursday in 400 block of South 19th Street to find light smoke showing and discovered the majority of the above grade basement walls had been blown out of the structure.

The never-ending race for Macon County sheriff takes another twist

"There was visible fire in the basement that was quickly extinguished by exterior operations," May said in a press release.

The gas supply to the house was shut off at the meter until Ameren arrived and further isolate the supply line. The residents were located and confirmed they were not home during the explosion.

Recommended for you…

The incident is under investigation.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Newborn elephant twins welcomed to the world in Sri Lanka

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News