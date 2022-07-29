Decatur fire crews respond to an home explosion

DECATUR — The Decatur Fire Department responded to an explosion in a basement late Thursday evening.

According the Battalion Chief Timothy May, fire crews arrived at the scene at approximately 10 p.m. Thursday in 400 block of South 19th Street to find light smoke showing and discovered the majority of the above grade basement walls had been blown out of the structure.

"There was visible fire in the basement that was quickly extinguished by exterior operations," May said in a press release.

The gas supply to the house was shut off at the meter until Ameren arrived and further isolate the supply line. The residents were located and confirmed they were not home during the explosion.

The incident is under investigation.