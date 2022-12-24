Decatur fire crews respond to early Saturday morning fire

DECATUR — Multiple crews from the Decatur Fire Department responded to a house fire early Saturday morning in the south side of the city.

According to Battalion Chief Timothy May, the first crews were called out at approximately 2 a.m. to reports of a structure fire at 957 E. Riverside Ave.

"First arriving units found heavy fire conditions coming from 1 ½ car detached garage that was extending into the rear of the residence," May's press release stated.

The crew began to attack the fire, with a ladder truck crew to assist. "The second arriving Engine company provided a water supply and assisted with fire control," the release stated.

The frigid temperatures caused some of the tools and equipment to freeze up. Hours later fire crews continued to work on thawing hoses.

The State Fire Marshal was contacted and is assisting with the investigation. Ameren was contacted and assisted with a downed power line and securing the gas meter. No occupants or firefighters were reported injured.

