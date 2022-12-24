 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thanks to CEFCU for sponsoring 375 free 3-month digital subscriptions. We have sold out! Click to subscribe today for only $1.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
alert top story

Decatur fire crews respond to early Saturday morning fire

  • 0

DECATUR — Multiple crews from the Decatur Fire Department responded to a house fire early Saturday morning in the south side of the city.

According to Battalion Chief Timothy May, the first crews were called out at approximately 2 a.m. to reports of a structure fire at 957 E. Riverside Ave.

"First arriving units found heavy fire conditions coming from 1 ½ car detached garage that was extending into the rear of the residence," May's press release stated.

The crew began to attack the fire, with a ladder truck crew to assist. "The second arriving Engine company provided a water supply and assisted with fire control," the release stated.

Decatur steps up to help others in need

The frigid temperatures caused some of the tools and equipment to freeze up. Hours later fire crews continued to work on thawing hoses.

People are also reading…

The State Fire Marshal was contacted and is assisting with the investigation. Ameren was contacted and assisted with a downed power line and securing the gas meter. No occupants or firefighters were reported injured.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Arctic blast upends travel, disrupts power in US, Canada

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News