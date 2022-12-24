Decatur fire crews respond to early Saturday morning fire

DECATUR — Multiple crews from the
Decatur Fire Department responded to a house fire early Saturday morning in the south side of the city.
According to
Battalion Chief Timothy May, the first crews were called out at approximately 2 a.m. to reports of a structure fire at 957 E. Riverside Ave.
"First arriving units found heavy fire conditions coming from 1 ½ car detached garage that was extending into the rear of the residence," May's press release stated.
The crew began to attack the fire, with a ladder truck crew to assist. "The second arriving Engine company provided a water supply and assisted with fire control," the release stated.
The frigid temperatures caused some of the tools and equipment to freeze up. Hours later fire crews continued to work on thawing hoses.
The
State Fire Marshal was contacted and is assisting with the investigation. Ameren was contacted and assisted with a downed power line and securing the gas meter. No occupants or firefighters were reported injured.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: A look back at Decatur firefighters through the years 🚨
1916: Fire department staff.
H&R file photo
1932: Members of the firemen's quartet at No. 6 firehouse are from right to left: Willard Phillips, Frank Screeton, Cliff Harris and Claude Osborne.
1932 fire department chief and captains.
H&R file photo
1961: City of Decatur Fire Department from left to right, fireman Clarence Howard, Battalion Chief Everett J. Riedel and Captain Leo Harding.
H&R file photo
1973: From left, top, Art Alderman, Jim Burg, Bill Sebok, Jim Huhk, Charles Carnock and Bob Sullivan. Bottom, Jerry Taylor, Capt. John Peck, Firechief A.V. "Hap" Hamm, Bob Wolf, Pete Sturgis.
H & R file photo
1951: City firemen, Alpha Hamm and Paul Sebok, demonstrate new equipment fur use against intensely hot fires, such as gasoline truck or airplane fires.
H&R file photo
1939: Carl Koshinski, truckman at No. 1 firehouse, demonstrates new nozzle which will be used for wall and attic fires.
H&R file photo
1936: Firemen from No. 1 station were trying out their new headgear, steel helmets designed to protect the firefighters against injuries from falling timbers and beams.
H&R file photo
1915: No. 4 firehouse captain Park, Quinn Gregg, Malcolm McGlasson and S.J. Crew.
H&R file photo
1932: Firemen quartet from No. 6 firehouse
H&R file photo
1932: Fire department quartet.
H&R file photo
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!