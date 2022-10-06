Decatur fire crews respond to house fire

DECATUR — Decatur firefighters battled a blaze Wednesday that extensively damaged a two-story home.
Decatur Fire Department crews were dispatched to 1759 Moundford Court at approximately 3:30 p.m.
Headed by the Decatur Fire Department's big Tower 1 ladder truck, Monday's downtown Labor Day Parade got rolling. It took the parade more than 20 minutes to pass any one spot.
According to a incident report, the first crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the back of the two-story house. Officials said the fire started on the back deck of the residence and spread to the interior.
"The home owner advised that all occupants and a pet had evacuated the structure," the fire report stated.
The next fire crews proceeded to the second floor to extinguish the fire, while truck crews moved to the roof to provide ventilation for interior crews.
Red Cross was contacted to assist the two adults and four children that were displaced because of the fire damage.
Although the fire department considered the incident an accident, the fire is under investigation by the Office of the
Illinois State Fire Marshal, with assistance from Battalion Chief Neil Elder.
No occupants or responders were injured during the incident.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: A look back at Decatur firefighters through the years 🚨
1916: Fire department staff.
H&R file photo
1932: Members of the firemen's quartet at No. 6 firehouse are from right to left: Willard Phillips, Frank Screeton, Cliff Harris and Claude Osborne.
1932 fire department chief and captains.
H&R file photo
1961: City of Decatur Fire Department from left to right, fireman Clarence Howard, Battalion Chief Everett J. Riedel and Captain Leo Harding.
H&R file photo
1973: From left, top, Art Alderman, Jim Burg, Bill Sebok, Jim Huhk, Charles Carnock and Bob Sullivan. Bottom, Jerry Taylor, Capt. John Peck, Firechief A.V. "Hap" Hamm, Bob Wolf, Pete Sturgis.
H & R file photo
1951: City firemen, Alpha Hamm and Paul Sebok, demonstrate new equipment fur use against intensely hot fires, such as gasoline truck or airplane fires.
H&R file photo
1939: Carl Koshinski, truckman at No. 1 firehouse, demonstrates new nozzle which will be used for wall and attic fires.
H&R file photo
1936: Firemen from No. 1 station were trying out their new headgear, steel helmets designed to protect the firefighters against injuries from falling timbers and beams.
H&R file photo
1915: No. 4 firehouse captain Park, Quinn Gregg, Malcolm McGlasson and S.J. Crew.
H&R file photo
1932: Firemen quartet from No. 6 firehouse
H&R file photo
1932: Fire department quartet.
H&R file photo
