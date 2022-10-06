 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur fire crews respond to house fire

DECATUR — Decatur firefighters battled a blaze Wednesday that extensively damaged a two-story home.

Decatur Fire Department crews were dispatched to 1759 Moundford Court at approximately 3:30 p.m.

According to a incident report, the first crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the back of the two-story house. Officials said the fire started on the back deck of the residence and spread to the interior.

"The home owner advised that all occupants and a pet had evacuated the structure," the fire report stated.

The next fire crews proceeded to the second floor to extinguish the fire, while truck crews moved to the roof to provide ventilation for interior crews.

Puppy dies in Decatur fire

Red Cross was contacted to assist the two adults and four children that were displaced because of the fire damage.

Although the fire department considered the incident an accident, the fire is under investigation by the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal, with assistance from Battalion Chief Neil Elder.

No occupants or responders were injured during the incident.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

