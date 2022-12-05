 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur fire crews respond to Monday home fire

DECATUR — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a house on fire at approximately 11:20 a.m. Monday in the area of Illinois Street and Elmhurst Avenue.

Fire crews arrived to find the back of a home in the 900 block of East Garfield Avenue with heavy fire and smoke.

According to a report by Deputy Chief of Operations Jim Ohl, fire crews attacked the fire from the exterior of the structure, "then made their way into the residence to complete extinguishment," the report stated. "Additional arriving units conducted a search for occupants, ventilated the structure and secured the utilities."

Decatur fire displaces a local family

No occupants were home at the time of the fire. No fire personnel were injured. Two adults were relocated with family.

The incident is being investigated by the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

