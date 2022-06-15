Decatur fire crews respond to Tuesday evening fire

DECATUR — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a fire at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday on Ridge Lane Drive.

According to Battalion Chief Timothy May, the first crews found a home with smoke coming from the attic vents and eves.

Fire crews made an aggressive fire attack in the second floor, "where they encountered heavy smoke and fire conditions in the attic space," May stated in a press release. "The first arriving truck company set their aerial ladder to the roof for ventilation. The fire was quickly under control and extensive overhaul was completed."

No injuries to family members or responders were reported. An investigation was completed and determined the cause to be unintentional.

Decatur Ambulance Service, the American Red Cross and Ameren Illinois assisted during the fire call.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.