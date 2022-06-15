 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Decatur fire crews respond to Tuesday evening fire

  • 0

DECATUR — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a fire at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday on Ridge Lane Drive.

According to Battalion Chief Timothy May, the first crews found a home with smoke coming from the attic vents and eves.

Macon County tire drive will be Thursday, June 30

Fire crews made an aggressive fire attack in the second floor, "where they encountered heavy smoke and fire conditions in the attic space," May stated in a press release. "The first arriving truck company set their aerial ladder to the roof for ventilation. The fire was quickly under control and extensive overhaul was completed."

No injuries to family members or responders were reported. An investigation was completed and determined the cause to be unintentional.

Decatur Ambulance Service, the American Red Cross and Ameren Illinois assisted during the fire call.

Recommended for you…

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Are electric vehicles going mainstream?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News