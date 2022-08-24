 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur Fire Department responds to hay bale fires

DECATUR — Decatur Fire Department crews responded to a report of large brush fire shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday behind a building on the 1800 block of East Pershing Road.

After the fire crews arrived they discovered multiple set fires in and around the loading dock area of a vacant building that once housed the K's Merchandise Corporate Office.

According to the fire department's press release, crews found numerous round hay bales on fire. "Fire companies quickly extinguished the loading dock fires and searched the building," they stated. "No occupants were found."

The Decatur Police Department was contact and responded for an arson report. A city operator and loader assisted with breaking the hay bales apart. Crews remained on scene for three hours extinguishing the fire.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

