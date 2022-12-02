Decatur fire displaces a local family

DECATUR — Decatur firefighters responded to an early Friday morning fire that displaced a family.

According to a report by Battalion Chief Neil Elder, members of the fire department arrived shortly after 4 a.m. Friday to home at 1551 N. Church St.

The first crews found smoke coming from the attic. The occupants were in the process of evacuating.

"Decatur firefighters pulled an attack hoseline and initiated an interior attack into the front of the structure to find a fire in the bathroom," the report stated.

The battalion chief confirmed all occupants and pets had evacuated from the building. "The family had been alerted by their smoke detector," he said.

Firefighters extinguished the fire on the first floor and found that the fire had extended to the attic. "Interior crews opened wall and ceiling spaces to reveal hidden fires and extinguish smoldering spots," according to the report.

Upon his investigation, Elder found the cause of the fire was faulty wiring in the attic floor. Red Cross was contacted to provide support for the family.