Decatur fire displaces a local family

DECATUR — Decatur firefighters responded to an early Friday morning fire that displaced a family.
According to a report by
Battalion Chief Neil Elder, members of the fire department arrived shortly after 4 a.m. Friday to home at 1551 N. Church St.
The first crews found smoke coming from the attic. The occupants were in the process of evacuating.
Decatur firefighters pulled an attack hoseline and initiated an interior attack into the front of the structure to find a fire in the bathroom," the report stated.
The battalion chief confirmed all occupants and pets had evacuated from the building. "The family had been alerted by their smoke detector," he said.
Firefighters extinguished the fire on the first floor and found that the fire had extended to the attic. "Interior crews opened wall and ceiling spaces to reveal hidden fires and extinguish smoldering spots," according to the report.
Upon his investigation, Elder found the cause of the fire was faulty wiring in the attic floor. Red Cross was contacted to provide support for the family.
100422-dec-loc-firefighters_01.JPG
South Macon firefighter Gavin Brand practices clearing out a window during a recent training exercise.
100422-dec-loc-firefighters_02.JPG
South Wheatland firefighter Michael Warnick tears down a curtain to get it out of the way during training for practicing forced entry.
100422-dec-loc-firefighters_03.JPG
Blue Mound Fire Department lieutenant Brian Vanscyoc practices clearing out a window during training.
100422-dec-loc-firefighters_04.JPG
Blue Mound Fire Department lieutenant Brian Vanscyoc practices clearing out a window.
100422-dec-loc-firefighters_05.JPG
Blue Mound firefighter Brandon Teitsort practices clearing out a window during a training exercise at an unoccupied house owned by the Macon County Conservation District.
100422-dec-loc-firefighters_06.JPG
South Macon firefighter Ryan Flemming practices clearing out a window during a training exercise at an unoccupied house owned by the Macon County Conservation District.
100422-dec-loc-firefighters_07.JPG
Firefighters from South Wheatland, South Macon, Mount Zion and Blue Mound fire departments suit up for training at an unoccupied house owned by the Macon County Conservation District.
