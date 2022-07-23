Decatur firefighters battle residential blaze on Whitmer

DECATUR — A residential fire in the 700 block of East Whitmer Street on Friday is under investigation by the state fire marshal.

Decatur firefighters were alerted just after 1 p.m. Friday and arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from a kitchen window at the rear of the house. Though the structure had no active utilities, it appeared be occupied. Crews fought the fire using both interior and roof ventilation and cleared the scene by 5 p.m.