Decatur house fire results in injuries

DECATUR — Two people were injured in a Monday morning house fire in Decatur.

The Decatur Fire Department was called to 908 W. Center St. at 6:47 a.m. and arrived to find smoke coming from the front of the house. Firefighters made entry to the home and immediately extinguished the fire.

The two adult occupants, who were outside the home when firefighters arrived, were taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital with injuries and are being assisted by the American Red Cross in relocation.

The cause of the fire, which officials said started in the living room, is considered unintentional. It remains under investigation by the state fire marshal's office.

