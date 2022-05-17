 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Decatur house fire results in injuries

  • 0

DECATUR — Two people were injured in a Monday morning house fire in Decatur.

The Decatur Fire Department was called to 908 W. Center St. at 6:47 a.m. and arrived to find smoke coming from the front of the house. Firefighters made entry to the home and immediately extinguished the fire.

The two adult occupants, who were outside the home when firefighters arrived, were taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital with injuries and are being assisted by the American Red Cross in relocation.

The cause of the fire, which officials said started in the living room, is considered unintentional. It remains under investigation by the state fire marshal's office.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Dentist in Australia helps abandoned koala get new foot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News