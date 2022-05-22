 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Decatur house fire under investigation

  • 0

DECATUR — Investigators are seeking to determine the cause of a fire that left heavy damage to a vacant house on Decatur's west side. 

No injuries were reported in the fire at 629 W. Prairie Ave., according to a statement from the Decatur Fire Department. Crews were called to the scene at 6:41 p.m. Saturday after a report of a structure fire. Arriving firefighters found heavy flames coming from the second-floor windows. 

Neighbors at the scene said the vacant structure was "frequented by vagrants," the department said.

Firefighters advanced "multiple attack lines" through the front door and up to the second and third floors, while two aerial ladders were set up to protect structures on either side of the house, the department said. Additional crews searched for victims and found none. 

High heat forced firefighters to withdraw from the third floor until the structure could be ventilated, according to the department statement. The fire was brought under control, and crews left the scene at 10:41 p.m.

People are also reading…

An investigator from the Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to the scene.

The building sustained heavy fire and water damage. Damage was estimated at $76,480. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: GOP gubernatorial candidate Richard Irvin won't say if he voted for Trump

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News