Decatur house fire under investigation

DECATUR — Investigators are seeking to determine the cause of a fire that left heavy damage to a vacant house on Decatur's west side.

No injuries were reported in the fire at 629 W. Prairie Ave., according to a statement from the Decatur Fire Department. Crews were called to the scene at 6:41 p.m. Saturday after a report of a structure fire. Arriving firefighters found heavy flames coming from the second-floor windows.

Neighbors at the scene said the vacant structure was "frequented by vagrants," the department said.

Firefighters advanced "multiple attack lines" through the front door and up to the second and third floors, while two aerial ladders were set up to protect structures on either side of the house, the department said. Additional crews searched for victims and found none.

High heat forced firefighters to withdraw from the third floor until the structure could be ventilated, according to the department statement. The fire was brought under control, and crews left the scene at 10:41 p.m.

An investigator from the Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to the scene.

The building sustained heavy fire and water damage. Damage was estimated at $76,480.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0