DECATUR — A Decatur man waited two days before calling police to tell them he had killed his ex-wife, according to a court document.

Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day, on Friday, identified the woman as Cheryl A. Russell, 64, of Decatur.

"(Gary S.) Russell advised that on approximately (Tuesday) June 6, he used a kitchen knife to stab Cheryl multiple times while inside the residence," a sworn affidavit read. "Russell advised that that after believing Cheryl to be deceased, he moved her remains to a different location in he residence and used the same knife to mutilate her remains."

Decatur police responded at 4:10 a.m. Thursday, June 8, to the 400 block of Dwight Drive to a call from a man who said he had killed his wife.

Upon arrival, the officers located Russell outside of the residence.

"The officers then located a 64-year-old female deceased with multiple stab wounds inside the residence," authorities said in a news release. "It was determined Russell and the victim were previously married but were still residing together."

A certificate of dissolution of marriage was filed in Macon County Circuit Court on June 6.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of Russell, 52, on preliminary charges of first-degree murder. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

Russell remains jailed on $3 million bond, which would require the posting of $300,000 to be released.

2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review Lourash Hirstein Phillip Gehrken Joseph A. Williams Jetrevius O. Jarrett Edwards King-Woods Wilson Derrickson Colby J. Park