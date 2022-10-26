Decatur man hospitalized with gunshot wounds, police said

DECATUR — A 22-year-old Decatur man arrived at a local hospital Tuesday afternoon with multiple gunshot wounds that were considered life threatening, officials said.
According to Decatur police Sgt. Steve Carroll, police were called a a local hospital around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a gunshot victim undergoing treatment.
Carroll said the crime scene was located in the 1500 block of East Terrace Drive, near Mound Road and Woodford Street. Witnesses heard gunshots, but saw nothing, he said.
"We are not able to speak to (the victim)," Carroll said Wednesday morning. "He went into surgery, then to ICU. He is in stable condition."
The investigation is ongoing.
