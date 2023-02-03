DECATUR — A Decatur man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot late Thursday night.

According to Decatur Police Lt. Scott Rosenbery, officers were sent to the 1300 block of North 22nd Street at approximately 11:30 p.m. to a report of a 38-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound.

An ambulance transported the man to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police detectives arrived on the scene to investigate the incident, which included processing the scene and interviewing witnesses, Rosebery stated in a news release.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Decatur Police Departments Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.

