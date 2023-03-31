DECATUR — A 52-year-old Decatur man was killed in a motorcycle-vehicle crash at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Eldorado Street, police said.

Officers were sent at roughly 8:23 p.m. to the area after a report of a crash, Decatur Police Lt. Jon D. Quehl said in a written statement.

The initial investigation found that a 2011 Chevy Equinox was traveling westbound on Eldorado Street while a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle was headed eastbound. The Chevy made a left turn to go south on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and the motorcycle crashed into its passenger said, Quehl said.

The traffic light had just turned red for both vehicles before they entered the intersection, he said.

The driver of the Chevy was a 68-year-old Mount Zion man who was not injured in the crash, Quehl said. The motorcyclist, identified as a 52-year-old Decatur man, was taken to a Decatur hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Quehl said the motorcycle driver was not wearing a helmet and did not have motorcycle classification on his license.

He said there are no indications that the Chevy driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Police do not know if the motorcyclist was under the influence of any substances.

Members of the Fatal Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and are investigating the crash, Quehl said, adding that no further information would be immediately released.

