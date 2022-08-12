Decatur police make an arrest after downtown Decatur vandalism

DECATUR — A suspect was taken into custody on Friday for vandalizing areas of downtown Decatur.

According to a news release, the Decatur Police Department began receiving reports of vandalism at approximately 5:35 a.m. Friday in the downtown area.

During their investigation, the suspect, a 38-year-old Decatur resident, was located in Central Park and taken into custody.

"Officers were also able to identify and arrest this suspect for damaging property at St. Patrick School," the press release stated about a Thursday morning incident. "The suspect was booked into the Macon County Jail."

The suspect has a history of arrest for multiple acts of criminal damage to property in the downtown area and other areas around Decatur dating back to 2019, according to police.

Anyone with information on these incidents is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.