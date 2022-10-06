Decatur police respond to 15-year-old shot in hand

DECATUR — Decatur police responded Wednesday afternoon to a local hospital to a report of a 15-year-old Decatur boy who had been shot in the hand.

With information provided by the teen, police investigated the scene of the incident in the 2900 block of North Monroe Street.

According to Sgt. Steve Carroll, the 15-year-old said he was walking in the area. "He said he heard one to two gunshots and felt a warm sensation to one of his hands," Carroll said.

The victim ran to a local hospital where he received treatment for the injury.

Police recovered a firearm and ammunition at the scene.

No arrests have been made. The incident is being investigated by the juvenile investigation team.