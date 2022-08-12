 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur police respond to motorcycle crash

DECATUR — Decatur Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash early Friday morning that sent the driver to the hospital.

According to Sgt. Shawn Guenther, officers arrived at 12:21 a.m. Friday to the northside of the 22nd Street bridge to a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle.

"A dark blue, full-sized Chevy or GMC van pulled out of a private parking lot into the southbound lanes into the lanes of the motorcycle," Gunther said.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are continuing to search for the driver of the van.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

