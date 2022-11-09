Decatur police search for suspects who stole items from Rural King

DECATUR — Decatur police are searching for four men who took off with three motorized vehicles Tuesday afternoon from Rural King in Decatur.

According to Sgt. Steve Carroll, officers responded to a burglary at approximately 5:30 p.m. Nov. 8, at the store. Four men approached a store employee requesting information on where to find bolt cutters. While in the store, the suspects used to the cutters to enter an area used to repair and maintain lawn and recreational equipment.

"They got away with two mini bikes and a four wheeler," Carroll said.

Only one of the items was a product of the store. The other two items belonged to customers, Carroll said.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477 (TIPS).