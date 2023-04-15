DECATUR — A Decatur resident returned home Saturday morning to find his home on fire.
According to
Battalion Chief Neil Elder, the Decatur Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of North Edward Street.
The E-edition is available to you every morning and is updated throughout the day
The first fire company on scene reported heavy fire and smoke coming from a living room window and extending into the attic space.
Other
fire crews assisted by establishing water supply, securing the utilities and providing roof ventilation to support the fire crews. The chief confirmed the homeowner had evacuated and no other occupants were inside.
The fire was under control within 30 minutes. The Red Cross was contacted for the displaced homeowner.
Elder investigated the fire and determined the fire was accidental and caused by an electrical malfunction.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: A look back at Decatur firefighters through the years 🚨
1916: Fire department staff.
H&R file photo
1932: Members of the firemen's quartet at No. 6 firehouse are from right to left: Willard Phillips, Frank Screeton, Cliff Harris and Claude Osborne.
1932 fire department chief and captains.
H&R file photo
1961: City of Decatur Fire Department from left to right, fireman Clarence Howard, Battalion Chief Everett J. Riedel and Captain Leo Harding.
H&R file photo
1973: From left, top, Art Alderman, Jim Burg, Bill Sebok, Jim Huhk, Charles Carnock and Bob Sullivan. Bottom, Jerry Taylor, Capt. John Peck, Firechief A.V. "Hap" Hamm, Bob Wolf, Pete Sturgis.
H & R file photo
1951: City firemen, Alpha Hamm and Paul Sebok, demonstrate new equipment fur use against intensely hot fires, such as gasoline truck or airplane fires.
H&R file photo
1939: Carl Koshinski, truckman at No. 1 firehouse, demonstrates new nozzle which will be used for wall and attic fires.
H&R file photo
1936: Firemen from No. 1 station were trying out their new headgear, steel helmets designed to protect the firefighters against injuries from falling timbers and beams.
H&R file photo
1915: No. 4 firehouse captain Park, Quinn Gregg, Malcolm McGlasson and S.J. Crew.
H&R file photo
1932: Firemen quartet from No. 6 firehouse
H&R file photo
1932: Fire department quartet.
H&R file photo
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!