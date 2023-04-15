DECATUR — A Decatur resident returned home Saturday morning to find his home on fire.

According to Battalion Chief Neil Elder, the Decatur Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of North Edward Street.

The first fire company on scene reported heavy fire and smoke coming from a living room window and extending into the attic space.

Other fire crews assisted by establishing water supply, securing the utilities and providing roof ventilation to support the fire crews. The chief confirmed the homeowner had evacuated and no other occupants were inside.

The fire was under control within 30 minutes. The Red Cross was contacted for the displaced homeowner.

Elder investigated the fire and determined the fire was accidental and caused by an electrical malfunction.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: A look back at Decatur firefighters through the years 🚨