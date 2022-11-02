 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur resident in stable condition after Tuesday night shooting

DECATUR — A 25-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot Tuesday night.

According to Decatur police Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll, officers responded to a call of shots being fired at approximately 11:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of East Wood Street.

"As we were responding, a 25-year-old male Decatur resident showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds," he said. "He is in stable condition."

Decatur man rejects prospect of 12-15 year prison sentence

Witnesses reported seeing one male dressed in all black with a hood pulled over his head. He walked on to the lot and fired multiple rounds at the victim, then fled on foot, Carroll said.

Police recovered shell casings from the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477 (TIPS).

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

