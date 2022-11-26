 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Decatur shooting leaves woman with life-threatening injuries

  • 0

DECATUR — Decatur police officers responded to a shooting Saturday morning where they found one woman with life-threatening injuries.

According to Sgt. Adam Jahraus, officers were called before 6 a.m. Saturday to the 1200 block of East Sedgwick Street in reference to a shooting.

Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for Decatur cop shot during traffic stop

"The victim is a 31-year-old female with life-threatening injuries," he said. "She was the only victim."

More information may be available as the investigation continues.

Shane Brandel has been appointed Decatur police chief after serving in the role on an interim basis for four months. READ MORE HERE.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News