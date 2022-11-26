Decatur shooting leaves woman with life-threatening injuries

DECATUR — Decatur police officers responded to a shooting Saturday morning where they found one woman with life-threatening injuries.

According to Sgt. Adam Jahraus, officers were called before 6 a.m. Saturday to the 1200 block of East Sedgwick Street in reference to a shooting.

"The victim is a 31-year-old female with life-threatening injuries," he said. "She was the only victim."

More information may be available as the investigation continues.