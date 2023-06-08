DECATUR — A 52-year-old man is in custody on murder charges after the stabbing death of a Decatur woman, police said Thursday.
Detectives with the
Decatur Police Department responded to a call in the early hours from a man who said had killed his wife, Chief Shane Brandel said in a statement. Police were dispatched at 4:10 a.m. Thursday to the 400 block of Dwight Drive. Upon arrival, the officers located the caller, Gary S. Russell, outside of the residence, Brandel said.
"The officers then located a 64-year-old female deceased with multiple stab wounds inside the residence," he said. "It was determined Russell and the victim were previously married but were still residing together."
After an investigation, Russell was arrested on first-degree murder charges and booked into the Macon County Jail. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the Macon County State's Attorney's Office.
Police will continue to investigate the incident.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.
The E-edition is available to you every morning and is updated throughout the day
2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review
Lourash
Jeffrey L. Lourash, 57, took a plea deal on April 6, 2023, and admitted the first degree murder of his wife Tabitha Lourash, who was shot to death November 23 in their Warrensburg home. He is due to be sentenced May 31 and faces up to 70 years in prison
Hirstein
Steven L. Hirstein, 43, was arrested March 30, 2023, and booked on preliminary charges of attempted murder for a stabbing attack on his girlfriend. He is also charged with aggravated battery to police after allegedly attacking officers with a knife. He was shot and wounded several times by police but his wounds were not considered serious.
Phillip Gehrken
Phillip J. Gehrken, 52, of Forsyth, was sentenced to 50 years in prison March 28, 2023, after being convicted of the murder of 51-year-old victim Kevin Cooper on July 11, 2021.
Joseph A. Williams
Joseph A. Williams is charged with the attempted murder of a Decatur Police Officer and with being armed with a machine gun. He is due to face trial May 8.
Jetrevius O. Jarrett
Jetrevius O. Jarrett is charged with first degree murder for allegedly shooting to death the photographer that took his family's Christmas pictures in 2021. He has elected to have a bench trial before a judge but a trial date has not yet been set.
Edwards
Cameron C. Edwards, 19, of Cerro Gordo was sentenced to nine years in prison April 4, 2023, after pleading guilty to the unlawful possession of a stolen gun, attempted escape and burglary. He was part of a theft team that stole guns from cop cars.
King-Woods
Traveon Hightower King-Woods, 27, was sentenced to five years in prison March 22, 2023, after he admitted a charge of aggravated robbery. Police said he robbed a victim at gunpoint but then had to flee for his life when the victim chased him in a car. King-Woods accomplice and brother, Amieron L. Barham-Perkins, 20, pleaded guilty to an aggravated robbery charge and was sentenced to five years on January 17, 2023.
Wilson
Tyler J. Wilson, 23, was sentenced to 18 years in prison in Macon County Circuit Court April 26, 2023, after pleading guilty to a charge of armed violence.
Derrickson
Tiyren E. Derrickson, 28, was sentenced to eight years in prison May 18, 2023, after pleading guilty to a charge of burglary. He had raided the same Decatur church on consecutive days and stolen equipment valued at more than $20,000.
Colby J. Park
Colby J. Park, 25, was sentenced to a 24 month conditional discharge and ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life after pleading guilty to the aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a 6-year-old boy by biting the child. The offense dates to October 7, 2018, and Park was sentenced May 19 of 2023.
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!