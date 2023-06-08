DECATUR — A 52-year-old man is in custody on murder charges after the stabbing death of a Decatur woman, police said Thursday.

Detectives with the Decatur Police Department responded to a call in the early hours from a man who said had killed his wife, Chief Shane Brandel said in a statement.

Police were dispatched at 4:10 a.m. Thursday to the 400 block of Dwight Drive. Upon arrival, the officers located the caller, Gary S. Russell, outside of the residence, Brandel said.

"The officers then located a 64-year-old female deceased with multiple stab wounds inside the residence," he said. "It was determined Russell and the victim were previously married but were still residing together."

After an investigation, Russell was arrested on first-degree murder charges and booked into the Macon County Jail. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the Macon County State's Attorney's Office.

Police will continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.

