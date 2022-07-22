Driver in high-speed crash granted time to hire attorney

DECATUR — Rashean Vorties was granted additional time Friday to hire an attorney to represent him on charges of aggravated street racing and aggravated reckless driving.

Vorties, 27, of Decatur is the driver accused of crashing his vehicle into one driven by Amber Johnson, a teacher and coach at St. Teresa High School, causing grave injuries to her. Johnson is currently in a rehabilitation facility and is making progress toward recovery.

Decatur police crash reconstruction reports said Vorties was traveling more than 100 mph on the night of April 29 when he struck the 24-year-old Johnson's car.

During a hearing Friday in Macon County Circuit Court, Judge Rodney Forbes asked Vorties if he had secured counsel or wanted a public defender, and Vorties asked for time to hire private counsel. Forbes granted a continuance until 9 a.m. Aug. 1.