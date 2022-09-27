 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Family dog rescued from Decatur fire

Luckily no one was injured. Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.

DECATUR — A family dog was rescued from a fire Monday that did extensive damage to Decatur mobile home.

Decatur firefighters were alerted to the fire by a Decatur police officer who was in the area. According to a Decatur Fire Department news release, an engine company that was already in the area when the call came in at 6:17 p.m. was on the scene immediately. It arrived at 2528 Hedrick Court to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the home.

Firefighters made an aggressive attack and were able to bring the fire under control by 6:30 p.m., the release stated.

The occupant that was home at the time the fire broke out told firefighters that the family dog was still inside. Crews conducted a search and successfully rescued the dog.

An investigation of the fire, which officials said started in a bedroom, determined it was the result of improperly discarded smoking material.

Contact Scott Perry at (217) 421-7976. Follow him on Twitter: @scottperry66

