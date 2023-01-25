Fatal crash in Macon leaves one dead

MACON — A single-vehicle crash Wednesday in Macon resulted in a man's death.

The Macon County Sheriff's Department responded at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday when passing motorists saw the 2007 GMC SUV on the south side of Andrew Street Road in a field. A news release stated that no one witnessed the crash. The vehicle was overturned and appeared to have flipped several times.

The driver was found approximately 60 feet from the vehicle where he landed after being ejected and was dead at the scene, the release said. It is believed the accident occurred shortly before being discovered.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, officials said.

The crash is being investigated by the Macon County Sheriff and Macon County Coroner's offices.

