Fire at Decatur home causes $5,000 in damage

DECATUR — Firefighters
rescued three pet cats and quickly knocked down a kitchen fire at a Decatur home Sunday afternoon.
Battalion Chief Wade Watson said crews were called at 12:20 p.m. to the house at 2145 E. Moore St.
“We arrived to find smoke showing from the side of the home and the fire was reported to be in the kitchen,” Watson added. “Fire crews made entry and extinguished the fire within minutes with a handline.”
Watson said the occupants of the home found the fire and had gotten clear by the time firefighters arrived. He said it’s thought the cause was a faulty dishwasher and estimated the damage bill at $5,000.
Not all the firefighters escaped unscathed, however. “We had one with a very minor injury and he was treated and returned to work,” said Watson. “He was bit on the hand by one of the cats.”
PHOTOS: Decatur firefighters perform training exercises at future site of fire station No. 5
Sprague_Kerrick 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Decatur firefighter Kerrick Sprague takes part in fire hose advancement training at 330 West Mound Road. The fire department was given the opportunity to perform training at the residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5. More photos at
herald-review.com
Weber_Cody 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW From left, Decatur firefighters Cody Weber, Nate Shelsta, Nick Haake and Lieutenant John Baer break down hoses during a training drill at 330 West Mound Road. More photos at
herald-review.com
JIM BOWLING
Smith_Mike 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW From left, Decatur firefighters Christopher Scott, Mike Smith and captain Mike Emmerd work on ventilation techniques during a training session on the roof of the house at 330 West Mound Road. More photos at
herald-review.com
Emmerd_Mike 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Decatur fire captain Mike Emmerd sets down a saw after completing a ventilation training session that included firefighters Mike Smith, middle, and Christopher Scott on the roof of the house at 330 West Mound Road. More photos at
herald-review.com
JIM BOWLING
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 1 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
JIM BOWLING
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 2 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
JIM BOWLING
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 3 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 4 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
JIM BOWLING
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 5 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 6 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
JIM BOWLING
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 7 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 8 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
JIM BOWLING
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 9 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
JIM BOWLING
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 10 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 12 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
JIM BOWLING
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 13 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 14 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
JIM BOWLING
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!