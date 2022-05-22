Fire at Decatur home causes $5,000 in damage

DECATUR — Firefighters rescued three pet cats and quickly knocked down a kitchen fire at a Decatur home Sunday afternoon.

Battalion Chief Wade Watson said crews were called at 12:20 p.m. to the house at 2145 E. Moore St.

“We arrived to find smoke showing from the side of the home and the fire was reported to be in the kitchen,” Watson added. “Fire crews made entry and extinguished the fire within minutes with a handline.”

Watson said the occupants of the home found the fire and had gotten clear by the time firefighters arrived. He said it’s thought the cause was a faulty dishwasher and estimated the damage bill at $5,000.

Not all the firefighters escaped unscathed, however. “We had one with a very minor injury and he was treated and returned to work,” said Watson. “He was bit on the hand by one of the cats.”

