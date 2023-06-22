DECATUR — Decatur fire crews spent the early morning hours on Thursday responding to a fire caused by unattended candles.

According to Battalion Chief Timothy May, fire crews arrived after 1 a.m. Thursday to the 1065 Andrews St., in the Jasper Trailer Park, to find a heavy fire appearing through the roof of the entire trailer.

"The first engine company pulled a large hand line for quick fire attack," May stated in a press release.

More crews arrived to disconnect the gas and power, provide a water supply and to help get the fire under control.

"One occupant was home at the time and was able to exit the trailer with her dog uninjured," May stated.

No occupants or firefighters were injured. Smoke detectors were installed in the home. The Red Cross is assisting two adults after the fire.

