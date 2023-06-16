DECATUR — The
Decatur Fire Department was dispatched at approximately 11:15 p.m. Thursday to a report of a house fire at 1536 N. College St.
According to
Fire Chief Jeff Abbott, the first fire crews arrived to find the front porch of the residence with heavy fire and smoke. The fire had extended into the first and second floors.
"Fire crews made an aggressive fire attack with a handline starting from the exterior of the structure, then made their way into the residence to complete extinguishment," the chief stated in a news release.
Other fire crews assisted by searching for occupants, ventilating the structure and securing the utilities. The occupants were not home at the time of the fire. No firefighters were injured.
Firefighters cleared the scene at 3:20 a.m.
The cause of the fire, which officials suspect is an arson, is under investigation by the Office of the
Illinois State Fire Marshal.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: A look back at Decatur firefighters through the years 🚨
1916: Fire department staff.
H&R file photo
1932: Members of the firemen's quartet at No. 6 firehouse are from right to left: Willard Phillips, Frank Screeton, Cliff Harris and Claude Osborne.
1932 fire department chief and captains.
H&R file photo
1961: City of Decatur Fire Department from left to right, fireman Clarence Howard, Battalion Chief Everett J. Riedel and Captain Leo Harding.
H&R file photo
1973: From left, top, Art Alderman, Jim Burg, Bill Sebok, Jim Huhk, Charles Carnock and Bob Sullivan. Bottom, Jerry Taylor, Capt. John Peck, Firechief A.V. "Hap" Hamm, Bob Wolf, Pete Sturgis.
H & R file photo
1951: City firemen, Alpha Hamm and Paul Sebok, demonstrate new equipment fur use against intensely hot fires, such as gasoline truck or airplane fires.
H&R file photo
1939: Carl Koshinski, truckman at No. 1 firehouse, demonstrates new nozzle which will be used for wall and attic fires.
H&R file photo
1936: Firemen from No. 1 station were trying out their new headgear, steel helmets designed to protect the firefighters against injuries from falling timbers and beams.
H&R file photo
1915: No. 4 firehouse captain Park, Quinn Gregg, Malcolm McGlasson and S.J. Crew.
H&R file photo
1932: Firemen quartet from No. 6 firehouse
H&R file photo
1932: Fire department quartet.
H&R file photo
