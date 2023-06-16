DECATUR — The Decatur Fire Department was dispatched at approximately 11:15 p.m. Thursday to a report of a house fire at 1536 N. College St.

According to Fire Chief Jeff Abbott, the first fire crews arrived to find the front porch of the residence with heavy fire and smoke. The fire had extended into the first and second floors.

"Fire crews made an aggressive fire attack with a handline starting from the exterior of the structure, then made their way into the residence to complete extinguishment," the chief stated in a news release.

Other fire crews assisted by searching for occupants, ventilating the structure and securing the utilities. The occupants were not home at the time of the fire. No firefighters were injured.

Firefighters cleared the scene at 3:20 a.m.

The cause of the fire, which officials suspect is an arson, is under investigation by the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: A look back at Decatur firefighters through the years 🚨