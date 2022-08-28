Harristown motorcyclist airlifted from scene of crash

CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Group gathered Saturday place American flags near Harristown Cementary. Between 2,000 and 2,4000 flags will line the drive for Logan Palmer. The 7½-mile route is from Life Foursquare Church, 2954 W. Ash Ave., to Harristown Cemetery. To see more photos visit www.herald-review.com/gallery
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Larry Eckhardt, right, talks with the group gathered Saturday at Foursquare Church to help with the proper way to place American flags in the ground. Between 2,000 and 2,4000 flags will line the drive for Logan Palmer. The 7½-mile route is from Life Foursquare Church, 2954 W. Ash Ave., to Harristown Cemetery.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Alfred Edwards helps Jack Rummer, 7, place a flag into the ground near Harristown Cemetary.Between 2,000 and 2,4000 flags will line the drive for Logan Palmer. The 7½-mile route is from Life Foursquare Church, 2954 W. Ash Ave., to Harristown Cemetery. Rummer is a cub scout from troop 43 and from Mount Zion.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Gabe Owens helps place American flags Saturday on Harristown Boulevard. Between 2,000 and 2,4000 flags to line the drive for Logan Palmer. The 7½-mile route is from Life Foursquare Church, 2954 W. Ash Ave., to Harristown Cemetery.
PHOTOS: Locals honor Palmer by planting flags from Life Foursquare Church to Harristown Cemetery.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Alfred Edwards helps Jack Rummer, 7, place a flag into the ground near Harristown Cemetary.Between 2,000 and 2,4000 flags will line the drive for Logan Palmer. The 7½-mile route is from Life Foursquare Church, 2954 W. Ash Ave., to Harristown Cemetery. Rummer is a cub scout from troop 43 and from Mount Zion.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Illinois State Police said in a news release that the collision occurred around 9:36 p.m. Friday along 2100 North Road at 800 East Road. The names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of family.