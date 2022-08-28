Harristown motorcyclist airlifted from scene of crash

HARRISTOWN — Firefighters from the Harristown Fire Protection District had to clear a landing zone for a helicopter to swoop in and pick up an injured motorcyclist Saturday afternoon.

Sgt. Matt Reynolds with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the 65-year-old rider of a trike-style motorcycle had been involved in a single-vehicle crash at 3:49 p.m. at 7002 W. Cantrell St.

The rider, who lives in Harristown, was airlifted from the scene to a regional hospital and Reynolds, speaking Sunday afternoon, said police have received no updates so far on his condition.