DECATUR — The Macon County Sheriff's Department has been following a recent string of motor vehicle thefts throughout the county.

"We have developed some suspects and we anticipate making some arrests after we have completed our investigation," said Sgt. Roger Pope Jr. "Our biggest hope is that we can educate people to lock their doors and take their keys out of the ignition."

According to Pope, many burglaries and motor vehicle thefts could be limited if vehicle owners would lock their doors.

Officers warn the community to remove purses, guns, electronics or other expensive items from their vehicles.

"This is how we truly curb crime and hold those responsible accountable," he said.

Anyone with information on these or any other thefts should call the Macon County Sheriff's Department at 217-424-1319.

