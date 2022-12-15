 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Macon County sheriff's deputies respond to fatal hit-and-run

DECATUR — Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and run crash involving a pedestrian that occurred late Wednesday at U.S. 36 and Salem School Road in Long Creek.

According to a Illinois State Police news release, the Macon County Sheriff's Department requested its assistance around 7 a.m. Thursday. The roadway was subsequently closed for about five hours as the scene was processed.

LEARN MORE HERE.

The crash is under investigation. The name of the pedestrian is pending identification and next-of-kin notification.

Those with information on the crash are asked to contact the Illinois State Police at 217-867-2050 or email ISP.Zone.5.Investigations@Illinois.gov.

Accused serial catalytic converter thief is jailed

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This tiny robot could soon be delivering treatments inside your body

