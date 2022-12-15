Macon County sheriff's deputies respond to fatal hit-and-run

DECATUR — Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and run crash involving a pedestrian that occurred late Wednesday at U.S. 36 and Salem School Road in Long Creek.

According to a Illinois State Police news release, the Macon County Sheriff's Department requested its assistance around 7 a.m. Thursday. The roadway was subsequently closed for about five hours as the scene was processed.

The crash is under investigation. The name of the pedestrian is pending identification and next-of-kin notification.

Those with information on the crash are asked to contact the Illinois State Police at 217-867-2050 or email ISP.Zone.5.Investigations@Illinois.gov.

