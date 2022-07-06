 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested in crash that injured St. Teresa teacher

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

DECATUR — A 27-year-old man has been arrested on a warrant for aggravated reckless driving in the April crash that left a St. Teresa High School teacher seriously injured, the Decatur Police Department said Wednesday.

Police Chief Shane Brandel said Rashean D. Vorties was taken into custody Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force, which includes members of the police department and Macon County Sheriff's Office. 

Brandel said the arrest warrant for Vorties resulted from investigation of the crash, which took place around 10 p.m. April 29 on North Water Street in front of the high school.  

Amber Johnson, who was also the girls' track coach, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and spent weeks in a coma. In the weeks since, Johnson's condition has steadily improved, though a long recovery is expected, her brother previously told the Herald & Review.

A police radar speed monitoring device has also been positioned in front of the school flashing up the speed of passing cars.

The DPD Fatal Accident Investigation Team handled the initial crash investigation.

The department's street crimes unit and the FBI also assisted in the investigation that led to Vorties' arrest, police said. The suspect will be booked into the Macon County Jail, where his bond has been set at $250,000.

Formal charging decisions will be made by the Macon County State's Attorney's Office. 

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

