 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Man killed in crash on Mound Road

  • 0

DECATUR — A 57-year-old St. Louis man was killed in a crash on Mound Road late Friday, police said. 

Lt. Jon Quehl of the Decatur Police Department said the man was the driver of a Chrysler 300 that rear-ended another vehicle, left the roadway and struck two trees before overturning. 

In a statement released Saturday, Quehl said police were dispatched at 10:12 p.m. to the intersection of Water Street and Mound Road after a report that someone had fallen asleep at the wheel of a Chrysler 300. 

As police and fire units arrived, Quehl said, the vehicle had just left the scene and was traveling west on Mound Road. He said police did not get close enough to initiate a traffic stop or pursuit, and the vehicle was three to four blocks west of the intersection by the time police caught up with it. 

The Chrysler traveled west on Mound Road "at a high rate of speed," Quehl said, and rear-ended a 2017 Ford Escape near the entrance to Oakwood Estates, 1454 W. Mound Rd. 

Recommended for you…

Quehl said the Chrysler left the north side of the road and continued to travel west, striking two trees and rolling over. The driver was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead. 

The driver of the Ford Escape, a 28-year-old Decatur man, was not hurt. Quehl said there was no indication that he was driving under the influence of alcohol. 

It is unknown whether the Chrysler driver was under the influence of alcohol, Quehl said. Based on the damage to the vehicles involved, speed was a contributing factor, he said. 

Members of the Fatal Accident Investigation Team continue to investigate, Quehl said. No further information was being released Saturday. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ricky Martin accused of incest by his 21-year-old nephew and could face up to 50 years’ jail if convicted

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News