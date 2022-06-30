 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash with car

Police lights

DECATUR — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision with a pickup on Thursday.

Decatur police said the motorcycle was traveling west in the 1000 block of West Harrison Street just after 7 a.m., while a 2008 Toyota Tundra was traveling east. The driver of the Tundra turned left into a business, causing the motorcycle to crash into the passenger side of the truck.

The 29-year-old motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. He was not wearing a helmet. No other information on his condition is available.

The 52-year-old male driver of the pickup was not injured.

Police said there is no evidence that alcohol or drugs were involved. The Fatal Accident Investigation Team is investigating. 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

